Four members of a family reportedly entered into a suicide pact at Anakaputhur near Pallavaram here.

The tragedy came to light Saturday evening when the police recovered the decomposed bodies from a house on Gopal Chetty Street at Anakaputhur.

Police sources said acting on a complaint from the neighbours that a foul smell was emanating from the house, police broke open the door and found all the four dead on Saturday. The bodies were later shifted to the government hospital at Chromepet for post-mortem.

The names of the dead were given as S. Sudalaimuthu (35), his wife Thulasi (30), and their daughters Preethi (8) and Saranya (5).

Since the bodies were highly decomposed, police suspect that the family could have committed suicide at least two days ago.

Abject poverty was suspected to be the reason behind the family taking the extreme step.

One more version making the rounds was that there was a dispute between the owner of the printing press in which Thulasi had been working and Sudalimuthu, police added.

Those with a suicidal tendency could contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.