Four activists of a pro-Tamil outfit were held on Friday for allegedly indulging in stone-pelting at the office of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

The incident was reported on Thursday. Following a complaint from the manager of the retail sales division of IOC, Teynampet Police registered a case and conducted an investigation. The complaint stated that the activists came with iron rods and hurled stones at the office. The police apprehended four suspects —P.M. Shreeprasad (24), P. Selvaperumal (38), D. Arunkumar(49), J. Naveen (23) — all activists of Tamilar Vidyal Amaippu. They were produced before a Judicial Magistrate court and remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, unidentified protesters, who were returning from a rail blockade, hurled stones at a car showroom located near Saidapet. The protesters were angry the showroom was open during the bandh, police said.