Four persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a man on Old GST Road near Irumbuliyur. Police said the accused — R. Rahul (23) and M. Peter (26), both from East Tambaram, S. Vivekraj (24) of Irumbuliyur and S. Karthik, also known as Douheed (28), of west Tambaram — were held for the murder of Bhaji alias Baskaran of Urapakkam on Thursday.

Baskaran had gone to a gas agency along with his father, when the four-member gang brutally attacked him with sharp weapons. Police sources added that the victim was an accused in the murder of one Balaji in Peerkankaranai in 2015.

The gang members were close friends of Balaji and were waiting for an opportune moment to kill Baskaran. They had been monitoring the victim’s movement for some time.

The suspects were produced before a court in Tambaram on Friday, which sent them to custody.

They were lodged in Puzhal prison.