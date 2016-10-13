Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized foreign currency worth about Rs. 1.75 crore from three passengers who were about to fly out of Chennai to Singapore.

Sources said that following a tip-off, a team intercepted the men who were in possession of the currency concealed in their luggage. All of them were whisked away by officials for questioning.

One of them had planned to smuggle the money to Singapore and took a flight the previous day. However, due to some problems in landing, he chose to return to Chennai and tried to clandestinely pass through the Customs. They were detained at the airport and questioned by the officials. Their links with any international agencies involved in such activities are being probed, say officials.

Fake currency racket

Police on Tuesday busted a fake currency racket in Alandur and arrested two men. The cops seized counterfeit currency valued at Rs 2.86 lakh. Police said U. Karifullah (40) of Malda, West Bengal, who is a construction worker at a CMRL site, reportedly gave a Rs. 1,000 note to E. Lakshmi, a push cart vendor from Maduvankarai, Guindy. She grew suspicious about the note and approached a shopkeeper on Usain Zubedar Street, Alandur. Karifullah fled, but was nabbed by the police. .