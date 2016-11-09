Officials from Ford Motor Company, the American multinational automaker, including its Global Chairman Bill Ford met State Industries Minister M.C. Sampath at the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

An official release said that Mr. Ford thanked the Minister for the government’s continued support and further wished for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

He also thanked the State government for sanctioning 28 acres of land at Sholinganallur near here at Rs. 13.07 crore per acre for setting up a Research and Development Lab, which is expected to be completed by 2019.

Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, Advisor to government Sheela Balakrishnan, Finance Secretary K. Shanmugam, Industries Secretary Vikram Kapur, Secretary for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives S. Krishnan, Public Secretary Shiv Das Meena were among those wo were present during the meeting.