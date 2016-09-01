Twenty two-year-old Ramesh will fly to Malaysia in October, his fourth trip this year. He is not visiting as a tourist or on business, but to help an ailing man get back on his feet again.

Since April, Ramesh has been going to Malaysia every 45 days to donate blood to 55-year-old Deva Anandan, a businessman, who suffers from a medical condition that requires frequent blood transfusions.

‘Didn’t take money’

“He met with an accident which has displaced his knee and joints. Other donors were demanding huge amount of money, but I didn’t. They are only sponsoring my travel,” he said.

Ramesh works as a newspaper distributor and lives with his mother, a domestic worker and an elder brother in MGR Nagar. It was through the owner of his agency that he came to know of Mr. Anandan’s condition. A few months ago, while distributing bundles, his owner asked if anyone had the ‘O’ negative blood group. “He told me his friend was in a critical condition and was in need of blood. I offered to help,” said Ramesh, who then in the midst of writing his B.Sc. Computer Science final examination.

“I left on April 7th and took my books along. I had an exam to write immediately after I returned. His condition has improved since the first time I met him. I shall continue to donate my blood until he recovers completely,” he added.

