DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna on Tuesday urged the State government to come up with a plan to permanently fix the price of onion citing the recent fall in prices of onions and tomatoes. During Question Hour, Ms. Aruna said the rise and fall in prices of onions and tomatoes affected the farmers and households and urged the government for cold storage facilities. Responding to this, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu said there were 19 units across Tirunelveli district with cold storage.
Updated: August 31, 2016 06:56 IST
Fix price for onions: DMK MLA
More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
Madras Beats 2016
The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »
Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »
A Metro ride all the way to airport
Chennai safest among metros
Rs. 15 lakh missing after bank’s vehicle hijacked
Two monorail corridors to follow different funding paths
Traffic jams paralyse arterial stretches
Car crash: Actor Arun Vijay surrenders, gets bail
Pachamuthu offers to deposit Rs. 69 cr. in court for securing bail
Order for CBI probe in Swathi case reserved
Rain likely to continue till Thursday evening
At Ritchie Street, eviction stares residents in the face
Liffy Thomas
Investing time in civic issues
LIFFY THOMAS
PRINCE FREDERICK
When neighbourhoods soak in nostalgia
Shiba Kurian
The flavours of Gujarat in Sowcarpet
PRINCE FREDERICK
Once a Bedean, always a Bedean
PRINCE FREDERICK