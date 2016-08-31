DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna on Tuesday urged the State government to come up with a plan to permanently fix the price of onion citing the recent fall in prices of onions and tomatoes. During Question Hour, Ms. Aruna said the rise and fall in prices of onions and tomatoes affected the farmers and households and urged the government for cold storage facilities. Responding to this, Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu said there were 19 units across Tirunelveli district with cold storage.

