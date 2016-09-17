The State government has bifurcated existing taluks and created five new ones in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi and Tiruvarur districts.

Srimushnam (from the erstwhile Kattumannarkoil Taluk) in Cuddalore district, Andimadam (Udayarpalayam) in Ariyalur district, Koothanallur (Needamangalam) in Tiruvarur district, Kayathar (Kovilpatti and Ottapidaram) in Thoothukudi district and Singampunari (Tirupathur) in Sivaganga district are the newly formed taluks, which have been created at a cost of Rs. 5 crore, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said in a statement.

In the past five years, a total of 65 new taluks have been created across the State, she added. The Chief Minister has also announced that 16 buildings for the Revenue Departments would be constructed in various places across the State at a cost of Rs. 48 crore this year.

