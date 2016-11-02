Fishermen in Tamil Nadu are hopeful of reaching an acceptable settlement with their Sri Lankan counterparts during the talks in Delhi.

“These proposed events give us a sense of hope that this time, the two sides will work out a settlement,” says M. Ilango, chairperson of the National Fishworkers’ Forum, representing the fishermen of Puducherry. Tamil Nadu’s Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar will be present in the talks as an observer. Apart from the use of trawlers, the duration and location of fishing are among the issues that have been discussed several times in the past. In the last round of talks in 2015, Tamil Nadu offered to restrict fishing through trawlers to 83 days a year.

While the fishing community of the Sri Lankan Northern Province is against trawlers per se, the other side feels that as it has got used to this practice, it requires time to migrate from trawling to other practices such as deep sea fishing. Even though Sri Lanka views trawlers as those having caused damage to the marine ecology in the region, the Indian government’s position has been that the whole issue has to be viewed in a humanitarian manner as it involves livelihood issue of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.

One important reason adduced by the Tamil Nadu fishermen for crossing the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) is insufficient catch in the Indian territorial waters. Besides, the distance between Dhanushkodi and the IMBL is nine nautical miles (NM) and the maximum distance is 34 NM, which is between Devipattinam and the IMBL. As per the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1983, mechanised fishing boats could fish only beyond three NM from the coast. The area, available for fishing near Dhanushkodi, amounts to six NM. No proper fishing grounds are available in the area which also has rocks and coral reef.

There have been suggestions that in the event of the two sides arriving at an agreement, a multi-disciplinary body, called Palk Bay Authority, be formed to ensure that the agreement is followed in letter and spirit and sustainable fishing practices are followed in the region.

