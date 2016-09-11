The balcony crashed under the weight of a cell phone tower. Photo: R. Ravindran

A fish cart driver died when a balcony collapsed and concrete pieces fell on his head in Mint Street on Saturday.

Another woman was seriously injured.

According to police, a cell phone tower of a private telecom company had been erected on the first floor balcony of a house on Mint Street.

The balcony crashed under its weight and concrete pieces fell on the head of M. Paranthaman (28) of Washermenpet, and Lalitha of Jeeva Nagar, Korrukkupet, who were standing under it.

Paranthaman was seriously injured on his head, while Lalitha sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where Paranthaman died.

The Seven Wells Police Station have registered a case against the house owner, Devarajan, under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.