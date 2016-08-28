Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Saturday retrieved the body of Arun, 26, who jumped into the Cooum river on Friday to avoid police interrogation in connection with a chain-snatching case.

After Friday’s search ended in vain, the operation resumed the next day and the body was found stuck in muddy waters.

Two held for giving alcohol to 2-year-old

The police on Saturday arrested two persons who made a two-year-old boy consume alcohol at Ambattur.

On Friday afternoon, N. Selvam was consuming liquor along with two friends at his house in V.O.C. Nagar, Menammedu. He took his neighbour’s child in, who was crawling in the front portion of the house, and the trio fed him alcohol using a spoon. When the boy fell semi-conscious, they sprinkled water on his face to resuscitate him.

Later, they took him on a motorcycle under the pretext of buying chocolates.

After some time, they returned the boy to his mother, who grew suspicious since he was semi-conscious.

The boy was rushed to a private hospital, where he was given treatment.

The police said that two persons — N. Selvam (47) and J. Palani (34) — were arrested. Another accused, Raman, is still at large.

Actor booked for drunk driving

Actor Arun Vijay has been booked for drunk driving and ramming a police vehicle in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, he was returning with his wife after a party. While they were nearing the Nungambakkam police station, Arun, who was in an inebriated condition, crashed his car into a tempo traveller parked near the station.

The police have seized the car.