Fire breaks out at Chennai Silks

A major fire broke out on Wednesday at Chennai Silks, a leading textile showroom in Usman Road, T. Nagar, the commercial hub of the city. An initial report said no one was injured in the fire. However, cloth material worth lakhs of rupees were gutted down in the fire.

Over 10 persons were rescued from the building.

At 4 a.m., passersby noticed thick smoke emanating from the showroom. Immediately Fire and Rescue service personnel were alerted. Six fire tenders and several personnel were pressed into the service. They struggled to control the fire for nearly four hours. Police investigation is also on.

Chennai:Fire broke out a clothes&jewellery store at T-Nagar, in early morning hours;5 fire tenders on spot, 7 ppl rescued, fire still raging pic.twitter.com/kbaCCdo0rm — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

Thick smoke was seen emanating from the building even at 9 a.m. Fire Service Personnel continued to bring the fire under control. The building also has a gold jewellery showroom in the ground floor.

City police barricaded the entire area. City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan went to inspect the spot. Traffic was also diverted.