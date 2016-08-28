A film financier submitted a petition at the City Police Commissionerate alleging that SRM University Chancellor T.R.Pachamuthu’s men had threatened him to withdraw a cheque bounce case he had filed against the latter.

The petitioner has sought police protection.

S. Mukandchand Bothra told mediapersons that he had given Rs. 7 crore to Vendhar Movies’ Madhan for production of a Tamil film at the request of Mr. Pachamuthu.

Mr. Madhan gave a cheque for Rs. 1 crore towards repayment, but it had bounced and the remaining amount was yet to be repaid by him. Mr. Bothra filed a criminal case in the Chief Metropolitan Court, Egmore, against both of them in connection with the case.

Mr. Bothra alleged a few persons close to Pachamuthu recently threatened him with dire consequences if he did not withdraw the case.

Meanwhile, P.Daisy Rani, V.Seenivasa Rao and V.Madhavarao who claimed to the owners of a land located at Koyambedu, resubmitted a complaint that their property had been encroached upon by SRM Travels founder Ravi Pachamuthu and his men, and that many buses were parked on the land.

They alleged that Ravi and his men had illegally entered the property and encroached it. They too sought police protection and urged the police to initiate action to retrieve the land.