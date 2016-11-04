A tuition teacher was arrested on Thursday by the Thirumangalam police after a four-year-old boy was hurt in the eye when a girl in her class poked him with a pencil.

D. Pradeep, son of V. Velu, a construction worker, was at the house of Parashakthi (32) in Gandhi Nagar, where she was teaching students on Tuesday.

The boy beat up a four-year-old girl, who allegedly retaliated by poking his eye with a pencil.

His father rushed him to a hospital.

Mr. Velu said that the doctors had told him his son would not regain sight in the eye.

He approached the police to register a complaint alleging negligence on the part of Parashakthi.

The inspector of police, Thirumangalam, said, “We registered a case against Parashakthi under Section 338(causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. She was arrested and released on bail immediately.”