A tuition teacher was arrested on Thursday by the Thirumangalam police after a four-year-old boy was hurt in the eye when a girl in her class poked him with a pencil.

D. Pradeep, son of V. Velu, a construction worker, was at the house of Parashakthi (32) in Gandhi Nagar, where she was teaching students on Tuesday.

The boy beat up a four-year-old girl, who allegedly retaliated by poking his eye with a pencil.

His father rushed him to a hospital.

Mr. Velu said that the doctors had told him his son would not regain sight in the eye.

He approached the police to register a complaint alleging negligence on the part of Parashakthi.

The inspector of police, Thirumangalam, said, “We registered a case against Parashakthi under Section 338(causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. She was arrested and released on bail immediately.”

More In: Chennai