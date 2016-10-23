: PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the AIADMK and DMK for fielding the same candidates in the Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies.

The polls originally scheduled on May 16 were postponed by the Election Commission of India (EC) based on reports that the candidates bribed voters with money, gifts and alcohol, he said, calling the move by the Dravidian majors as a “murder of democracy’.

The two Dravidian parties have let go of an opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of the people after introducing the culture of ‘cash for votes’ in Tamil Nadu.

“It all began in 2005 bypolls in Kancheepuram and Gummidipoondi. While lot of money was used to bribe voters then, it became far worse in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi in this year’s Assembly elections. With candidates of both parties accused of irregularities, one would have expected them to field some other candidate. The EC and the two Dravidian parties must be ashamed of this,” said Dr. Ramadoss.