A person who just alighted from a flight from Port Blair was killed while crossing the GST Road in the early hours on Thursday.
According to police, Nataraja Pillai (56) from Kerala, who was crossing the road to catch an EMU, was knocked down by unknown vehicle going towards the city.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.