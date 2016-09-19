A construction worker fell off an EMU bound for Tambaram and died on Saturday night.

Government Railway Police (GRP) sources said that the victim Guhan (25) of Vivekanandhar Nagar, Padappai, was returning home after work in Tirusulam.

He boarded the train and when it neared Chromepet, he lost his footing and fell on the tracks. He died beofre he could be rushed to the hospital, GRP sources said.

A case was registered and his body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination at the Government General Hospital at Chromepet.

Two rail workers injured

In another incident, two railway workers were injured after they were thrown off an overhead traction equipment coach while they were on inspection duty between Moore Market Complex and Basin Bridge railway stations, early on Sunday.

According to a railway source, Venkatraman and Ram Kannan had come in contact with a live overhead power cable.

Currently, the duo is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Further investigations are on.