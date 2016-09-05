Farmers from other parts of the State who will sell their agricultural produce in AMMAA markets will be permitted to stay in Chennai Corporation Community Halls free of cost.

According to a press release, the Greater Chennai Corporation will permit farmers to sell produce in 40 shops of the AMMAA market. As many as 200 shops will be set up for each market in the city. Farmers will receive an identity card from the departments concerned for selling products in AMMAA markets.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has created infrastructure in R.K. Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Taramani for the markets.

The Chennai Corporation maintains 52 community halls. Farmers who visit the city from other parts of the State would also be able to store their unsold goods in the community halls, the release said.