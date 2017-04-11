‘Family support crucial in raising autistic children’

more-in

If the family is motivated, an autistic child will be able to progress well, has said Shoba Srinath, senior professor of Child Psychiatry at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. Addressing the gathering at the Autism Awareness Week symposium held at Freemasons Hall recently, Ms. Srinath stressed on the fact that it was imperative for families with autistic children to have a home programme for them to grow and that there was also a need to intervene as soon as possible..

The symposium titled ‘Future Care’ was organised by Neurokrish, a neuropsychiatry centre and TRIMED, a chain of integrative medical therapy.

“If there is a slight delay in speech, it must be looked into immediately. There is no need to label the child with any disorder but it is important to seek consultation,” she said.

She also pointed out the need for families to have clarity in understanding deficits. Also if the child has a younger sibling, he or she needs to be paid extra attention as they may be at a higher risk of developing autism.

“Autism spectrum disorder is a kind of neuro developmental disorder. If a child is diagnosed with development disorder it requires thorough medical examination, also co-occurrence of various conditions such as autism with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or identity disorder is high, ,” she said.

Limited resources

However, Ms. Srinath said that the availability of resources was limited.

“Many teachers in schools understand the needs of special children, but their hands are tied as it is very labour-intensive. Moreover the special educators are the worst paid,” Ms. Srinath said.

Her speech was followed by individual presentations from several special educators across the city including, Usha Ramakrishnan, Chairperson, Vidyasagar who explained the concept of multiple intelligences. Shalini Ajit of Sankalp, special education, spoke about the need for early intervention.