Seeking justice:Family members of Karthik, who died in custody at a press briefing on Friday.

Calls for the investigation to be transferred to CBI; seeks solatium for family

A fact-finding committee of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday blamed personnel attached to four police stations, including Kannagi Nagar Police Station for the death of Karthik alias ‘Meen’ Karthik.

Karthik (24), a resident of Chintadripet died in custody at Kannagi Nagar Police Station on September 21 following which a magisterial enquiry was ordered and two police personnel were placed under suspension.

Considering this as a serious human rights violation, the CPI-M constituted a fact-finding committee comprising its convener R.Velmurugan and two other members — N. Lalitha, advocate and M. Dhamodaran, district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India.

The committee met all the stakeholders in connection with the issue and drafted a report.

Releasing the report on Friday, the committee members said the registration of FIR by Kannagi Nagar police was a clear admission of Karthik’s death in police custody.

Ms. Lalithaa said the doctors who conducted post-mortem stated there were multiple bruises on the body. The team also claimed that the police had given Rs. 2 lakh to Karthik’s parents for allegedly ‘settling’ the case.

The committee also sought the Uthiramerur magistrate to conduct an inquiry with Karthik’s friends who were captured by police and detained in the station and record their statements which would unearth the truth behind his gruesome murder.

The committee also called for the investigation of the case to be transferred to the CBI as the suspects in the case were police officers.

The government should immediately announce Rs. 20 lakh as solatium to Karthik’s family and should also provide a government job to one of the family members, it demanded.