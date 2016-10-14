Southern Railway launched an all-women passenger facilitation centre at Chennai Egmore station on Thursday.

Women personnel from the Railway Protection Force and staff from the Commercial Department will be on duty at the centre.

The objective is to provide guidance in accessing the facilities at the retiring and rest room and medical help provided, to help women passengers get pre-paid auto and taxi services and also facilitate in registering complaints related to railways.

The Centre will also have a baby feeding centre.

The centre is functioning at Platform 4 of the station, a Southern Railway press release said.

A similar facility was recently launched at Chennai Central station too.