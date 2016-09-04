Chennai, Amar Agarwal, (extreme right), chairman, Agarwal Eye Hospital, explaining the importance of eye donation to actor Prabhu Deva at a programme in Chennai on Saturday. Photo : S. R. Raghunathan

The event also saw Prabhu Deva extending his support by taking the oath to donate his eyes.

A number of organisations are commemorating National Eye Donation fortnight which is observed from August 25 to September 8. Awareness programmes will be organised across the fortnight to spread the message of cornea donation.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital on Saturday flagged off its eye donation awareness campaign. It is aimed at encouraging citizens to pledge their eyes and support the eradication of preventable blindness. Actor Prabhu Deva flagged off the campaign, a press release said.

Amar Agarwal, chairman and managing Director, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospital, said that while there has been improvement in eye donations in the country, a lot more needed to be done, as by 2020, the number of individuals with unilateral corneal blindness in India will increase to 10.6 million. To treat them, 200,000 corneas in a year will be required -- but only 45,000 are collected.

