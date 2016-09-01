DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to come out with the reason for placing former Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan and another IAS officer Atul Anand under suspension.

“The government is yet to cite the reason for suspending Mr. Gnanadesikan and Mr. Atul Anand. If they have committed anything wrong let the government explain it to the people,” Mr. Karunanidhi said in a statement.

The DMK leader said the Chief Minister, “who was making statements in the Assembly even for ordinary matters”, should come out openly about the allegations against the officers. “Otherwise it will lead to the media and political parties to make assumptions,” he said.

He also questioned the arrest of the PMK functionary Agnes who had contested against Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the R.K. Nagar constituency.

Reacting to the charges that she had collected money on the promise of getting housing board flats, Mr. Karunanidhi wondered who would have come forward to pay Rs. one crore to a PMK functionary.