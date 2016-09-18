The Madras High Court has appointed its former judge Justice D. Hariparanthaman as Observer to monitor the elections to the various posts of the Simpson Group Workers’ Union.

Justice M.M. Sundersh passed the direction on an application moved for appointment of a retired judge to supervise the 2016 election to the union.

The petitioners, who are members of the union, submitted that the elections had to be monitored as earlier results could not be declared due to a dispute over eligibility to vote.

Following a suggestion made by the petitioners, the court appointed the retired judge as the observer to conduct the election as per the by-laws of the union. The court also permitted the retired judge to avail assistance through a counsel of his choice, as the election would span across different places in the State.

Making it clear that the parties would have to cooperate with the Observer, the court posted the suit to September 26 for further hearing.