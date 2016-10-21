Retired civil servant R. Christodas Gandhi, who faced criticism from certain religious groups for allegedly making remarks against Lord Ram during a debate on a Tamil television channel on Tuesday, tendered an unconditional apology on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr Gandhi said he had never in the past, nor would he in the future, make any derogatory or abusive comments against any deity.

“I understand that on social media certain accusations are being levelled against me of making derogatory remarks against a Hindu deity in a public debate on Thanthi TV… All that I mentioned in the debate was that, in a secular country, atheists also have a right to express an opinion. And beyond that, I don't recall making any references to any deity or personality. In the interest of public peace, I have no hesitation in offering a public apology if at all any of my utterances have hurt religious sentiments. I only hope for a peaceful co-existence,” he said.

