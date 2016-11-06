They are renowned international attorneys specialising in arbitration, corporate compliance, mergers, acquisitions and intellectual property, among others.

But in a quest for discipline and peace in public life, Surana & Surana International Attorneys (SSIA) have begun a series of Carnatic concertsto be held in the evenings on weekends.

The venue for the concerts is their office auditorium at 61-63, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai.

On Saturday evening, carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunathan enthralled the discerning audience with her elaborate Amruthavarshini piece and a lilting Atana during the inauguration of the series of concerts organised by the Shanti Sadhana Sangam of the legal firm.

Addressing the audience, Ms. Raghunathan recalled how her guru would tell her that at the beginning of any concert, there would be musicians on the dais and the audience in front of them. but as the concert progressed, there would only be music and the peace that emanated from it.

She was also felicitated for a recent performance at the United Nations. Ms. Raghunathan was accompanied by Pakkala Ramadas on the violin, Neyveli Skandasubramaniam on the ‘mridangam’ and Raman on the morsing.

Humble Beginnings

A. Philip Min, Consul General, Consulate General of the United States of America, who was the chief guest at the function, said Carnatic music was similar to American Jazz — both had humble beginnings.

The Consul General spoke about how the Cleveland Music Festival had grown into the largest congregation of carnatic musicians outside India.

S. Anantharaman, Chief Operations Manager, Southern Railways, applauded SSIA for their efforts to bring peace and discipline among the public.

Vinod Surana, CEO and partner, SSIA, said that concern over increase in stress levels and a desire to inculcate values in public life had led to the formation of the Sangam.

Entry is free to the concerts, which would be held from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. throughout November.

Thiruvarur Bhaktavatsalam is set to perform on November 6, followed by the Priya Sisters on November 12. Nithyashree Mahadevan will perform on November 13, P. Unnikrishnan on November 19, Sikkil Gurucharan on November 20, O.S. Arun on November 26 and Mala Ramadorai (Hindustani vocal) on November 27.