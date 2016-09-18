ESIC facilities for healthcare are set to be improved to meet the demands of industrial areas such as Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, said P.B. Mani, regional director of ESIC.

Delivering a lecture on Visvakarma Day organised by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation here on Saturday, Mr. Mani said modern facilities in ESIC hospitals will be readied in areas such as Sriperumbudur to provide healthcare services for skilled labourers. Construction of ESIC hospitals in Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tirupur will also be completed shortly.

“All the 32 districts in Tamil Nadu will be covered under the ESI Act. We have around 30 lakh insured persons in TN covering 1.2 crore people. Another 12 to 15 lakh will be added shortly,” said Mr. Mani.

“Medical benefits to labourers are offered by 210 dispensaries in primary healthcare and 10 ESIC hospitals for secondary healthcare in the State. Two hospitals, including the facility in KK Nagar, are run by ESIC. Other facilities are run by the State government. The hospitals will refer patients for cashless multispecialty treatment also,” he said.

The Central Board for Workers’ Education Regional Director K.Vanaraj stressed the need for skill development in the unorganised sector. “The Centre has formulated many schemes for skill development. Skilled labourers have started innovating after training . They have developed projects in many companies, scripting success stories,” he said.