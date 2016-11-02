The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 5.

The theme of the vigilance awareness week is “Public Participation in promoting integrity and eradicating Corruption”. For creating awareness , competitions such as elocution, essay writing and panel discussion are being organised at various schools/colleges. Dissemination of information on preventive vigilance activities/whistle blower mechanism and other anti-corruption measure will also be held.