‘Ensure availability of pulses in ration shops’

: PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday said palm oil and some pulse varieties were not available in ration shops and this would affect the poor in the festive season.

Pointing to the spiralling prices of dhal varieties owing to lower production in India, he said poor families depended on fair price shops for their daily needs. “Staff at ration shops are refusing to answer when people make inquiries. Stopping the sale of toor dhal, urid dal and palm oil without notice is condemnable,” he said.

If the special PDS scheme was scrapped, then the poor would be the most affected, he said, urging the government to make the essential commodities available in fair price shops before the Deepavali festival.