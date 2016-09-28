An engineering student of a private college was arrested for sharing nude pictures of a woman with his friends through his mobile phone on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the woman, who was working as an accountant in a petrol bunk, had stayed with her friend V. Samuel at a hotel in ECR last year.

During their stay, the accused Samuel had taken pictures of her changing clothes, without her knowledge. He had shared these pictures with his friends through his mobile phone.

When she came to know about it, the 21-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Egmore All Women Police Station. The police arrested the accused when he came to meet her in Mylapore.

The accused was produced before a Judicial magistrate and sent to Puzhal prison.