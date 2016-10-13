novel approach:Chennai Corporation School students at the engineering workshop conducted by the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT-Madras.— Photo: M. Karunakaran

For C. Ramanathan, a Class VIII student of the Chennai Middle School in Aminjikarai, it was a fascinating experience to see how people worked with metal and wood in workshops using tools such as lathe machines.

Along with 45 other students of Class VII and VIII from his school, he was a part of the three-day ‘Engineering is Fun’ programme, conducted by the technical staff of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) recently.

The staff of the Central Workshop at IIT-M began the programme for school students around two years back. “We wanted to show students how basic concepts of engineering were applied in our daily lives and counter the perception that these concepts were tough to grasp,” said R. Thiruppathi, Technical Superintendent and Coordinator, Electrical Shop, Central Workshop.

The team has drawn up a course module which involves sessions on electronics, plastics, wood working, metal working, machine shop and fluid power.

“We have conducted the programme for school students from across the city, as well as students from government schools in rural areas. This is the first time that we are engaging students of a Corporation school in Chennai and we hope to involve more Corporation schools in the future,” said Mr. Thiruppathi.

The three-day workshop concluded with a visit by the school students to the IIT-Madras campus. The other modules are taken in batches for the students on their school premises on the first two days.

S. Muthamizhselvi, Headmistress of the Chennai Middle School, said that the programme had been a good experience for the students. “By seeing such concepts demonstrated practically and explained in an appealing way, they have become more interested in science and engineering. They were also shown around the IIT campus,” she said.

The students were also taken to the Department of Ocean Engineering at the IIT Campus. “We were shown what causes waves in the ocean and were also told about how ships find their way on the seas,” said M. Rajalakshmi, a Class VII student.