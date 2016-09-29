The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled a bid to smuggle endangered turtles near the coastal village of Thoothukudi early this week. A senior DRI official said that based on a tip-off that smugglers would be attempting to transport endangered wildlife creatures, a surveillance team followed a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) near Kizha Vaippar village along the ECR.

When the SUV tried to escape, the DRI team intercepted and found live turtles stuffed into 23 bags.

The officials also apprehended three persons from the SUV.

In the meantime, Forest Department officials reached the spot and on opening the bags found 477 live turtles comprising Spotted Black Terrapins, Eastern Hill Terrapins and Sail Terrapins.