Encroachments cleared for slum board to take over land

The revenue officials from Tambaram taluk carried out an eviction drive at Annai Anjuham Nagar in Tambaram on Wednesday to clear the remaining houses and structures built on government ‘poromboke’ land. Last Friday, when the officials had attempted an eviction, some of the residents posed stiff resistance, saying that they had been residing in the two-acre site for more than 12 years.

It was said that the State Government had transferred the land to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for constructing concrete houses instead of the huts.

When revenue and TNSCB officials came to evict the squatters on Friday, some of them refused to come out of their houses saying that they were not properly informed. They also sought more time to shift their belongings.

Quarrel with police

When the police tried to remove them forcibly, the situation became tense and the women had a wordy duel with officials. “For those living on ‘poromboke’ lands there is no guarantee that they will be provided with alternative accommodations. Hence, we need more time to shift from here to a suitable place,” said a woman protester.

Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja who joined the women said that they should be given additional time to relocate.

It was decided to raze down houses vacated by the encroachers. Additional police force was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.