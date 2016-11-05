: A habeas corpus petition filed before the Madras High Court has alleged that a woman from Villupuram district is being forced by her parents to marry a widower, as they have reportedly taken Rs. 50,000 from the man and have further been promised a piece of land and a motorbike for her younger brother.

A plea filed by the woman’s employer L. Premkumar of Anna Nagar West here also alleges that the man to whom her parents are planning to marry her off also tried to rape her, while the woman’s parents were guarding the house. The woman, who was allegedly beaten up by her parents for refusing to accept the marriage, is presently at a home in Ulundurpettai.

When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, a Division Bench comprising Justices M. Jaichandren and S. Baskaran directed the inspector of the All Women Police Station at Eraiyur Palayam in Ulundurpettai to secure the woman from the home and produce her before the court on November 8.

They also directed a person managing the home to be present during the hearing.