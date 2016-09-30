Employees’ unions have opposed the Centre’s decision to move the administrative head office of the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to Delhi from Chennai.

In a statement, United Forum of CIPET Unions said it has adopted a resolution to oppose the move. The forum represents all CIPET Employees Unions, the All India CIPET Officers Association and the CIPET SC/SC Welfare Association said.

The forum said the unions had unanimously resolved to condemn the decision of the Centre, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and more particularly of the Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers and the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals to the shift the head office.