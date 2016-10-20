: After a brief period during which he was out of favour with the the Congress high-command, former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan appears to have mended fences with the leadership.

Mr. Elangovan met AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi and all India general secreteary Mukul Wasnik in Delhi on Monday and they reportedly appreciated the role played by him during the 2016 Assembly polls. “Mr. Rahul Gandhi was very cordial and I am very much satisfied with the outcome of the meeting with both the leaders,” Mr. Elangovan told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The issue of the election/bypoll to three Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu also came up during his meeting with Rahul Gandhi. “I explained to him that the three constituencies were contested by the DMK during the general election and the party will again field its candidates,” Mr. Elangovan said.

It was Mr. Elangovan who had sought an appointment and it was immediately granted.

He was not in touch with the high-command since June 15 when he submitted his resignation. Normally, when the TNCC president submits his resignation, he will be asked to hold the office till alternative arrangements are made. But in the case of Mr. Elangovan, his resignation was immediately accepted and he stopped visiting Sathyamurthy Bhavan.

Proximity to DMK

The allegation against Mr. Elangovan was that he moved very closely with the DMK leadership, particularly with its president M. Karunanidhi instead of maintaining “some distance” as advised by the high command. However, his supporters defend him for having been close to the DMK. “It was his proximity that led to the DMK granting 41 seats to the Congress. No leader in his position would not have secured so many seats,” argued an Elangovan loyalist. According to them, during the meeting Mr. Gandhi reportedly described Mr. Elangovan as a good friend and the latter had responded that he would always consider the Gandhi scion as his leader.

Mr. Mukul Wasnik also reportedly appreciated Mr. Elangovan saying that the party would always keep in mind his contribution during his tenure as the TNCC president.

