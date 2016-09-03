The ‘don’ left India in 2013 and is currently in Dubai. He is believed to have run a real estate mafia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chennai, has attached properties worth Rs. 150 crore belonging to notorious ‘don’ Sridhar Dhanapal and his family members, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

“In a case of extortion, murder and attempt to murder, illegal possession of arms, ED has attached properties of Sridhar and his family,” said a senior official at the Office of Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai. The official added that further investigations are in progress. “More properties belonging to him are under ED scanner. We don’t want to disclose the details now,” he said.

Sridhar Dhanapal reportedly ran a real estate mafia worth more than Rs. 500 crore near Chennai. Around 26 FIRs were filed in various police stations in Tamil Nadu against him and his associates for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Arms Act, 1959 and the Explosive Act, 1884 among others.

He has been evading judicial proceedings in India for the past three years. According to the ED official, it is learnt that he fled India in 2013 and is currently in Dubai.

According to a statement issued on Friday by K.S.V.V. Prasad, Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai Zone, “A red corner notice was issued against him by Central Bureau of Investigation, National Central Bureau-India Interpol, and New Delhi. Based on the information from Tamil Nadu police, the ED, Chennai initiated money laundering investigations.”

Officials further pointed out that Sridhar had indulged in money laundering and using the proceeds of crime, had acquired 124 immovable properties in his name and in the name of his wife (Kumari), daughter (Dhanalakshmi) and brother (Senthil).

This included 5 properties with a guide line value of Rs. 6.19 crore registered in Sridhar’s name, 68 properties worth Rs 24.62 crore registered in the name of his wife, 11 properties of about Rs. 25.65 crore registered in the name of his daughter and 40 properties of about Rs. 23.30 crore registered in the name of his brother.

Two movable properties (an SB account and a fixed deposit account) valued at Rs. 34 lakh were available in the name of his wife. The guide line value of properties attached provisionally under the provisions of PMLA is about Rs. 80 crore and the market value is estimated to be about Rs. 150 crore.

“Sridhar never had any legitimate income. He was into the illicit liquor business. His brother and daughter have admitted that the properties were acquired by Sridhar,” the official from ED said. His daughter is a student and has no source of income and all properties registered under her name were acquired by Sridhar.

Both Sridhar and his wife have not appeared for the summons and are evading investigators.