PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday asked why the Election Commission is keeping quiet about distribution of money to voters in Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Thiruparankundram by the AIADMK and DMK.

He said the EC must use its powers guaranteed by Article 324 in the Constitution and postpone the elections once again. “The AIADMK and DMK candidates must be disqualified,” he said.

In a statement here, he said that the two Dravidian parties have been splurging cash in these Assembly constituencies ahead of the elections. “When I was campaigning in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi, I could understand that money was being distributed. Neither the Election Observers nor the police officials did anything to stop it. Both the parties went from one house to another distributing cash,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that the DMK distributed Rs. 500 to a voter in Thanjavur, while the AIADMK distributed Rs. 2,000 per voter.

Though the EC has adequate powers as mentioned in the Article 324 of Constitution, he said that a visit to these three constituencies will confirm that EC was dysfunctional.