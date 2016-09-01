Former bureaucrat M.G. Devasahayam, whose complaint led to the Election Commission (EC) censuring the ruling AIADMK for having promised freebies in its poll manifesto without giving details about the financial requirement to fulfil them, feels the poll body cannot treat the issue as closed.

“The EC stopped with just censuring the ruling party even though it had found violation of the election model code of conduct. It has not given any indication about taking further action,” Mr. Devasahayam, who belonged to the Haryana cadre, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Asked whether he would seek nullification of the elections, Mr. Devasahayam, who functioned as a custodian of Jayaprakash Narayan in jail during emergency, said it would be an extreme step. “But the EC has certain powers such as cancelling the symbol of the political party that is found to have violated the model code of conduct,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss also accused the EC of failing to prevent that the AIADMK and the DMK from making promises that were “impossible” to implement.

“The AIADMK promised to give two-wheeler to all women who are above 18 years of age. It will cost Rs 75,000 crore to provide two-wheelers to all the 2.50 crore women. It is an impossible measure,” Dr. Anbumani claimed.