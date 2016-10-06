Two persons, one a juvenile, were held on Wednesday on charges of stabbing a youth at Ayanavaram.

According to the police, the victim, Prasanth, a painter, is a resident of Vasantha Garden. On Tuesday, his friends — Saran, alias Saranraj (25), and a 16-year-old boy — were sitting near Second Street of Gnanambal Garden and consuming alcohol.

Prasanth, who was passing by, got into an argument with them after he refused to give them money. Soon, a scuffle broke out. Saran stabbed Prasanth with a knife while the 16-year-old held him. Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Ayanavaram police team apprehended the suspects on Wednesday. Saran was remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was lodged in the Government Observation Home for Boys in Kellys. — Staff Reporter