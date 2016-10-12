Choking a lifeline:(Above) Construction material dumped on the banks of the Cooum in Nungambakkam. (Left) The width of the river has been considerably reduced due to dumping and encroachments.— Photos: R. Ragu and V. Ganesan

Experts warn about reduction in width of rivers; efforts to crack down on the practice have not borne fruit

Even as the government is proposing steps to save waterbodies after the floods last year, dumping of construction debris and municipal solid waste has increased in major waterways in the city.

Research scholars on disaster management have pointed to the gradual reduction in the width of rivers such as the Cooum, Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar and also canals and the increase in risk of flooding in surrounding areas. Greater Chennai Corporation has started taking action against people who are responsible for dumping of construction debris.

Officials have also installed boards warning violators, but dumping continues unabated .

“The water carrying capacity of the Cooum, Adyar and Buckingham canal has been reduced. Further dumping of construction debris is likely to reduce the width of the waterways and lead to flooding of more residential areas,” said N.Mathavan, disaster management expert.

Pointing to the flooding of many areas in Mylapore owing to reduction in the width of the Buckingham Canal due to the MRTS project, construction debris and encroachments, Mr. Mathavan said a few individuals promote dumping of construction debris to grab vacant land along the river. "Reduction in the width of the Adyar has led to flooding of residential areas one km away from the banks,” Mr. Mathavan explained.

Corporation councillors said the plan for earmarking space for dumping construction debris in each of the 15 zones has not been implemented properly. Many of the councillors have been monitoring the illegal dumping of debris along waterways, roads and canals. “Contractors used to dump debris in some areas. We use machinery to remove debris immediately. We also create awareness among residents,” said A. Ezhilarasi, councillor in Thiruvottiyur.

According to estimates, the city generates more than 50,000 tonnes of construction and demolition debris every month.

An official of the Chennai Corporation said they will monitor demolition contractors who dump debris stealthily in the same neighbourhood to reduce the cost of transportation.