Veterinarians are closely monitoring the activities of the ducks that were released at the Korattur lake in Ambattur on Sunday and Monday. So far, 205 ducks have been released. The birds were brought from the animal research station in Kattankulathur, and released in the lake to combat the breeding of Chironomus insects, also known as ‘blind mosquitoes.’

“We are observing the behaviour of the birds. So far they have been doing well. We have a control group of another 300 ducks that have not been exposed to the environment in Korattur lake to help us study the difference between them,” said Ramesh Saravana Kumar, Director of Centre for Animal Production Studies, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

‘Water not polluted’

Corporation health officials who are also monitoring the birds in the lake said the water was not contaminated or polluted but that some birds may be stressed at being moved from a familiar location to a new water body.