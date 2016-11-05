Met department says phenomenon may continue till November 9

Most parts of the State may experience dry weather over the next five days as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving away from the Tamil Nadu coast, dashing hopes of a good rainfall.

According to the Meteorological Department, the depression over the Bay of Bengal, about 240 km sout-east of Visakhapatnam, is likely to move north-west and recurve towards the Bangladesh coast by Friday night. As a result, the system would take moisture current along with it and result in dry weather over large parts of the State over the next few days. The impact is already visible in Chennai (in both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam) whose day temperature soared to 34.7 degree Celsius on Friday, a good five degrees above normal.

S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Centre, Chennai said there might be light to moderate rainfall in some parts of south Tamil Nadu and one or two places in northern parts on Saturday. Few coastal areas in south Tamil Nadu such as Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi may get heavy rain. Chennai will largely experience a dry weather till Monday. “The State is headed for a subdued monsoon activity between November 6 and November 9. As of now, there is no weather system forming to induce rain. We may not have any widespread rain for a few days,” he added. The Meteorological Department forecasts that Chennai will experience a day temperature of around 34 degree Celsius till Monday.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikkalam , an independent weather blog, has come out with a monsoon outlook based on the Climate Forecast System weather model and Outgoing Longwave radiation maps.

K. Srikanth, who blogs at the site, said: “While rainfall is likely to increase from November 11, the models indicate that the State may experience its peak rainfall activity between November 25 and December 10.”