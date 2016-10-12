A woman was killed and eight others injured when a call taxi hit a share auto in which they were travelling at Injambakkam on East Coast Road on Monday. The taxi was on its way to the city from Puducherry. It hit the share-auto near the Saibaba temple, which was proceeding towards Tiruvanmiyur.

Vasanthi (62) of Vysarpadi died from a head injury while eight others were injured. The injured were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Goverment Hospital.

Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police arrested the call taxi driver A. Charles (31), and remanded him in judicial custody. Investigations revealed that Charles had reportedly consumed liquor in Puducherry and then had driven the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner.

The driver consumed liquor in Puducherry and drove the vehicle in a rash manner