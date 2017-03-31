Drop in patronage for bus stop

On Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road in Padi, a huge section of the commuting population is avoiding a bus stop like the plague. For, anti-socials loiter around the bus stop, which is located under the flyover.

Luxuriant growth of weeds and poor lighting under the flyover and lack of police personnel are among factors contributing to what makes the bus stop unattractive.

A small police booth is located on the service lane near the New Saravana Stores in Padi. However, as the said space beneath the flyover is steel-fenced, it cannot be easily accessed by policemen in an emergency.

In addition to this, a police patrol team on the flyover was recently removed, making it difficult for commuters to have easy access to beat policemen there.

“The light from the high mast lamp in the centre of the flyover hardly lights the stretch. With the defunct Padi railway station in the background, the bus stop appears to be a ghost spot for travellers, especially women. Many of us avoid the bus stop and take a share auto to the nearest bus stop in Retteri,” said S. Rajalakshmi, a commuter from Retteri, near Padi.

Despite these problems, many commuters continue to board buses at the bus stop as the next bus stop is around one kilometre away.

Police sources said that the State Highways Department, which maintains both CTH Road and JN Main Road should ensure easy access for pedestrians, including commuters, from the main road to the service lane on both sides of the flyover.

The police said that the weeds should be cleared as they provide a cover for criminals from to hide there.

“Efforts will be taken to clear the bushes and to provide safety measures beneath the flyover,” said a State Highways official.

Inaugurated in February 2009, the clover-shaped flyover in Padi connects Kolathur with Villivakkam and Retteri with Anna Nagar. It helps ease traffic congestion at a crucial intersection.