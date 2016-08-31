When 46-year-old Igor Krachenko came to Chennai in May, he was on 15 litres of oxygen and had already been turned down for a transplant at another country. He was breathless, his limb muscles were wasted and one of his heart’s ventricles was dilated, all due to interstitial lung diseases, a condition in which the lung tissue gets progressively scarred, eventually affecting the ability to breathe.

Close to four months later, Mr. Krachenko is all set to return home, with a new pair of lungs.

“When he first came in, we put him on a ventilator, but after three days, there was no improvement; in fact his condition deteriorated. We then put him on an artificial lung – a system in which the blood is drained, oxygenated outside the body and pumped back in. He was on this system for nearly a month, and suffered three cardiac arrests due to the blood clotting, but we managed to revive him,” said K.G. Suresh Rao, head, cardiac anaesthesia, Fortis Malar Hospital.

Doctors had decided a double lung transplant was the only option left, but when a lung did become available the following month, there was a dilemma, said K.R. Balakrishnan, director, cardiac sciences, of the hospital. “We were wondering whether to give the lungs to him or to someone else whose chances of survival after the transplant may have been better. Statistically, he would have been turned down for a transplant in most countries because of his condition. But we decided to go ahead. And its success is a lesson – that statistics may work for society, but not always for an individual,” he said.

The process though, was not easy and risky too, as the patient had been on a ventilator and the artificial lung for nearly a month. The lungs of a 14-year-old donor from Nellore were airlifted in a chopper with the help of the naval air base and brought to the hospital. The double lung transplant was performed on June 3 and post transplant, the lung function was normal, but Mr. Krachenko’s respiratory muscles were weak, and doctors then performed a tracheostomy.

Three weeks later, there was another hitch: an air leak developed in the patient’s chest – between the old bronchial tubes and the new ones. Surgery again was not possible, and so an endobronchial stenting was performed to seal the leak — possibly the first time on a transplanted lung in the country, doctors said.

After a lot of physiotherapy, Mr. Krachenko is breathing on his own, and his heart too, has recovered. He said the doctors had performed a miracle: that he had a second life now, and would use it wisely.