The Tamil Nadu BJP said on Monday that Tamil Nadu-based political parties should not jump to conclusions on the Central government’s stand on the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

In a statement, its president Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Centre is expected to make its stand clear at the hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Ms Soundararajan contended that the Centre’s review petition before the Supreme Court on Monday could have been moved because of technical difficulties relating to the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

The BJP, while insisting its national leadership is committed to protecting the rights of the Tamil people and their access to Cauvery water, pointed out that the Congress-led Karnataka government has not complied with the orders of the Supreme Court. “This being the case, would they obey the Cauvery Management Board,” she asked. The BJP leader insisted that the Central government was fully committed to resolving the Cauvery crisis and pointed to multiple meetings organised in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Ms. Soundararajan led a delegation to meet Governor (in-charge) Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan.

“We submitted a memorandum to the Governor raising the issue of attacks on Hindu activists,” she said.

The memorandum, according to her, called for an investigation by higher authorities into the recent murder of Hindu Munnani leader Sasikumar.