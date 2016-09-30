Domestic workers who labour for long hours are often not paid enough. Many of them work for meagre salaries and suffer pay cuts if they go on leave.

This was the major issue raised by representatives of this unorganised sector from across the State at a public hearing on the status of domestic workers on Thursday.

Domestic helps in some districts earn a monthly salary of Rs. 400. Participants demanded that the minimum wages must be fixed at Rs.75 per hour. Moreover, leave for a certain number of days in a month must be allowed without a pay cut.

M. Valarmathi, State coordinator of National Domestic Workers Movement, said there are nearly 18 lakh domestic workers across the State. “Many participants complained about poor quality of materials and lack of bonus,” she said.