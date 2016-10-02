The 8th National Dog Show, organised by Madras Canine Club, was conducted at the Shiva Parvathi Pushpa Gardens, Maduravoyal, on Friday. The park was filled with over a hundred German Shepherds, Labradors, Rottweilers, Great Danes from across the country. “This is the first time Ron is participating in the contest. I am very excited,” said Sumit Kumar, who with his Great Dane, came all the way from Pune.

The venue had four rinks, each holding contests for a different breed. Frank Goldlust, SV Judge, the Club for German Shepherd Dogs, judged the animals as they ran through the rink. “I’ll be looking at their teeth, bite, eye colour — which has to be dark — and their endurance while running,” he said. The animals were divided into different classes such as baby puppy, puppy, open dogs and also on gender.

Eight-month-old Ahalya, a Dane, bagged the second prize under the puppy dog category. She was quite a hit amongst the crowd. “My 4-year-old son has clicked nearly 10 pictures with her. He refuses to let her go,” laughed Sendhil Kumar, a visitor.

The show will go on till October 2.