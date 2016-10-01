The 8th National Dog Show, organised by Madras Canine Club, was conducted at the Shiva Parvathi Pushpa Gardens, Maduravoyal, on Friday. The park was filled with over a hundred German Shepherds, Labradors, Rottweilers, Great Danes from across the country. “This is the first time Ron is participating in the contest. I am very excited,” said Sumit Kumar, who with his Great Dane, came all the way from Pune.

The venue had four rinks, each holding contests for a different breed. Frank Goldlust, SV Judge, the Club for German Shepherd Dogs, judged the animals as they ran through the rink. “I’ll be looking at their teeth, bite, eye colour — which has to be dark — and their endurance while running,” he said.

The animals were divided into different classes such as baby puppy, puppy, open dogs and also on gender.

Eight-month-old Ahalya, a Dane, bagged the second prize under the puppy dog category. She was quite a hit amongst the crowd. “My 4-year-old son has clicked nearly 10 pictures with her. He refuses to let her go,” laughed Sendhil Kumar, a visitor.

“The idea of hosting this show is to encourage people to breed dogs and get to know more about the ways to improve their nutrition and keep them healthy,” said Mathew C John, vice-president, Madras Canine Club. The show will go on till October 2.